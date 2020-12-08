Goya CEO names Rep. Ocasio-Cortez ’employee of the month’

Goya CEO Robert Unanue told radio’s “Michael Berry Show” on Monday that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was named ’employee of the month’ after the company’s sales spiked in response to the progressive congresswoman’s call for a boycott of its products earlier this year.

“When she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000%,” Unanue said on the show which is syndicated on some 20 stations across the country, “So we gave her an honorary, we never were able to hand it to her, but she got employee of the month for bringing attention to Goya and our adobo.”

He noted that the boycott allowed Goya to reach “so many new people” while maintaining its base.

Ocasio-Cortez’s call came after Unanue declared at a White House event that the United States was “blessed” to have “a leader like President Trump who is a builder.”

