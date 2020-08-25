Governor Cooper announces new initiatives to help prevent evictions, pay bills

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced $175 million to fund three new programs designed to help residents with rental and utility payments as they continue struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has strained family finances across North Carolina, and many people are struggling to make ends meet,” the governor said. “People need a safe, stable place to call home, especially during this pandemic, and we must help keep people in their homes and keep their utilities on while our economy recovers.”

Around $94 million will be go toward the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to support rent and utility payments and to help prevent some evections. Community agencies in the state will help residents with the application and disbursement process.

Another $53 million will go to the Emergency Solutions Grant-Coronavirus Program to assist families experiencing homelessness or who are facing an immediate risk of becoming homeless. Governor Cooper said the program will help streamline the process for money to get the help they need.

“Families in crisis don’t have time to spare, and our state agencies are coordinating a plan to make it easier for people to get the support they need,” said Governor Cooper.

$28 million in federal funding will be given to local governments in incorporated municipalities under with under 50,000 residents and counties with under 200,000 residents that choose to participate.

The Governor’s Office said the local governments are encouraged to use the money to help residents pay rent and outstanding utility bills. The funding should also be used to provide support for internet access, food distribution, COVID-19 testing and diagnosis, and employment training for healthcare workers.