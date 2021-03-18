Gov. Roy Cooper issues State of Emergency due to severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Governor Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency as severe weather is bringing heavy rain, high winds, flooding, and tornado watches and warnings to many parts of the state.

The Governor has signed transportation waivers to help expedite power restoration in anticipation of outages.

The order will waive size and weight requirements for vehicles traveling on state highways to support the restoration of utility services, debris removal and emergency relief efforts.

“This state of emergency will allow movement of trucks and equipment to respond to emergencies, rapidly restore power outages and clear debris after the storm passes,” said Gov. Cooper.

The Governor’s order also allows the state to seek federal reimbursement for disaster-related cost.