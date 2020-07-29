Gov. McMaster, state health officials, to give update on state’s response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state public health officials will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. regarding the state’s response to COVID-19.

On Wednesday the health department announced 1,666 more cases and 48 additional deaths since yesterday. There are now 85,423 confirmed cases and 1,551 related deaths statewide.

1,596 patients are currently in the hospital. 404 of those patients are in the ICU, and 242 are on ventilators.

The news conference is expected to be at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

FOX 46 Charlotte will live stream McMaster’s news conference in the video player above.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 2,959

Lancaster County – 965

Union County – 302

Greenville County – 9,715

Spartanburg County – 3,541

Cherokee County – 509

Chester County – 496

Chesterfield – 649

Kershaw County – 1,190

Fairfield County – 502

Newberry County – 720

Laurens County – 1,152

For more information, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android