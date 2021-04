COLOMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to speak on H.R. 1, the For the People Act.

McMaster and Graham are both expected to discuss what they feel are negative effects of the bill. The bill has already passed the House.

The news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m.