Gov. McMaster says new ‘last call’ order is aimed at young adults spreading virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina Governor is blaming young people for an uptick in cases. A new executive order that will make bars stop selling liquor earlier is aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 among this age group.

Bars and restaurants don’t have to close then but they can’t serve any more alcohol past 11 p.m.

The governor and state health officials believe it will likely reduce the incentive for adults, particularly young adults between 21 and 30, to be out.

McMaster says that is the leading group right now and he says the reason that group has rates of COVID-19 so high is because they aren’t wearing masks.

“We believe it will have a good positive impact if only to remind people how serious this situation is. If only a practical matter, it will eliminate a lot of the congregation and close contact that we know goes on. With this virus around, this is not the time to do it.”

The governor has made a point of saying that the only way things will get back to reopening is if those COVID-19 cases go down, but so far, they are on the rise.

This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.