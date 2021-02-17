Gov. McMaster proposes $80M in need-based aid for higher education

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – SC Governor Henry McMaster is proposing $80 million in need-based aid for higher education.

On Wednesday, he joined the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education to discuss how they plan to put more degrees and certificates in the hands of residents.

McMaster said student loans are accessible, but the debt that comes with them is too great.

“The total student loan debt for South Carolinians is $26.3 billion. Approximately 60 percent of our students leave college with debt, which is the 12th highest percentage in our nation,” he said.

To get more aid to students and future scholars, McMaster proposed a $60 million investment for need-based aid at public four-year institutions and $20 million for HBCUs, private and independent institutions.

The governor also proposed continued funding of $51.1 million for tuition programs tied to technical schools, all in hopes of keeping costs low.

South Carolina’s Commission on Higher Education hopes by 2030, 60 percent of working-age residents will hold a post-secondary degree or work-ready certificate.

You can watch the full press conference here.