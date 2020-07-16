Gov. McMaster orders schools to offer in-person classes, wants plans submitted by end of week

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- We’re just a few weeks away from students returning to a much different school year. Students across the Carolinas will be able to learn in the classroom or from home.

Govenor Henry McMaster says since the pandemic has started they’ve lost all contact with more than 10,000 students. He says the decision to return to in person learning is about more than education.

“We must take every step to see to it that our children get back in their classroom where they want to be, but we must do it safely carefully,” he said.

Schools closed in March and haven’t re-opened because of the coronavirus. McMaster says the decision for each child should ultimately be left up to parents.

“Parents need to have a choice do they want to be in class five days a week, or do they want to be virtual, but it must be their choice.”

Each school district is required to submit a plan by the end of the week. The governor says no plan will be approved that doesn’t include in-person instruction. He says while safety is a top concern, the other is that students may not be able to bounce back from missed instruction.

“We have the data and we’re looking at the statistics in mathematics a child didn’t lose the semester they are now one year behind.”

“Just in this time alone, they may never catch up. We may have a generation lost because of their educational opportunities.”

McMaster says in addition to lost time in the classroom the most important thing is making sure every student has access, something the state can’t guarantee without in-person lessons.

“We cannot restrict learning by forcing kids to virtual learning when many of our kids don’t have access to the internet,” McMaster said. “Nothing is more essential than giving each one of our kids an excellent education.”

Districts are required to submit their plans by Friday. The governor also recommended that schools do not start until the day after Labor Day.