Gov. McMaster mandates testing at every nursing home in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina has already allowed the re-opening of many businesses, but they say for them to go the next phase they need to do more testing, and they’ve launched an initiative to do just that.

It will involve residents and staff at every nursing home in the state. They say that’s largely due to the high numbers of cases there, but they’re also targeting the communities highest at risk, too.

It’s something that, right now, many know or believe. Those on the front line of COVID-19 are seeing a lot and nowhere is that more prevalent than at nursing homes. In South Carolina, COVID-19 in care facilities have counted for over a quarter of the state’s death total.

“It puts a target on our nursing homes and our elderly communities and impoverished areas,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

This is not lost on South Carolina state leaders and that’s part of the reason they’re targeting nursing homes for universal testing, but that’s not all

“Expanding testing in minority and vulnerable communities, mass testing in urban areas and finding additional testing sites,” said Dr. Joan Duuwve with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“In my neighborhood, it’s no big deal to them at all. It’s not important,” Margie Hinklin said.

Hinklin is youth advisor for the NAACP in Rock Hill. She told us social distancing still isn’t a concern in some parts of the African-American community. This is despite that community seeing higher number of cases.

“At first they had the masks on. Now, they don’t have them on at all, among the youth I see, Hinklin said.

South Carolina may have been one of the first states to ‘open for business’, but they haven’t opened those doors completely. McMaster says the only way that will happen is with the testing.

“When the virus hit, the virus was chasing us. Now, we’re turning the tables and chasing the virus,” Gov. McMaster said.

The testing is set to start next week in phases. The widespread testing happening here could help drive down the percentage of cases in SC, much like it did just across the border in NC.