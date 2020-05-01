Gov. McMaster announces ‘work-or-home’ order will be lifted Monday

SC Gov. Henry McMaster says they plan to lift the home-or-work order Monday, allowing outside dining at restaurants.

Gov. McMaster also announced lifted the order that required individuals entering the state from “hotspots” such as New York to self-quarantine for two weeks.

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell is urging anyone considered to be “at-risk” to limit exposure to others and for all South Carolinians to continue limiting their travel when possible.

“Our goal from the onset of this deadly pandemic has been to protect South Carolinians, but as we all know, the state’s economic health is a major component of the state’s public health,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “South Carolinians, now more than ever, should be vigilant in protecting themselves, their loved ones, and their communities by practicing social distancing and continuing to follow the advice and recommendations from our public health experts.”

“This virus will continue to spread and still presents a very real and serious threat to our people, but I believe in South Carolinians and their ability to act wisely and safely,” the governor continued. “We are a strong, resilient, and compassionate people who care for one another and will act in the best interest of our state as a whole.”

The governor’s announcement follows the release of the AccelerateSC plans, designed to encourage economic revitalization as quickly as possible.

The following guidelines will still exist for eating areas despite the state’s step toward fully opening up: