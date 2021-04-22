Gov. Henry McMaster signs bill requiring SC schools to offer 5-day in-person learning option

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has signed a bill that requires all school districts in the state to offer five days of in-person instruction.

The Governor says he has been asking for this bill since July. The General Assembly made its final revisions on April 20, and passed S.704 Thursday.

McMaster says the next steps following this bill is to help students catch up and get to where they need to after months of remote learning.

“Now, what we must do, from now and in the coming months, is focus on the students. Restoring the lost progress, restoring the learning they have missed,” Gov. McMaster said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

McMaster has strongly supported getting kids back to in-person learning for months, despite the concerns of some parents, teachers, and health officials.

“The General Assembly has now spoken and made it clear that the best place for the children to be is in the classroom,” the governor said Thursday. “This will count for next year as well and it sends a very strong message of what is expected in education in South Carolina.”

The bill does not require students to return for in-person learning. Rather, it states that school districts must provide the option for students to be in the classroom five days a week, providng parents with more options for their child.

Back in February, the Fort Mill School District voted Monday night to return all middle and high school students to a full five-day model beginning March 15.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

At their March 16 board meeting, Lancaster County Schools voted to transition all grade levels to in-person learning starting April 12. The virtual option remains available through the end of the school year.

As of April 12, York County Schools have been operating under the ‘expanded hybrid model,’ with all grade levels gradually returning to class.

S.704 also stipulates that school districts cannot assign a teacher to do both in-person and virtual teaching, referred to as “dual-modality instruction unless the circumstances are extreme and unavoidable.

If a teacher is required to teach in dual formats, the bill states that the school district must provide additional compensation.