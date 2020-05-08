McMaster says state will enter phase 2 of AccelerateSC on Monday; restaurants allowed to open for dine-in

Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina will be entering phase two of AccelerateSC on Monday, May 11.

Many businesses have opened back up and the state is showing a downward trend in the percent of positive cases.

McMaster says he is officially lifting all remaining restrictions when it comes to boating.

Restaurants in South Carolina will be allowed to open for limited dine-in services starting Monday, May 11, however, there are still restrictions on spacing and social distancing.

Tables and chairs will continue to be spaced apart, but McMaster says as these efforts continue to work, the plans moving toward phase three.