Gov. Henry McMaster concerned by lack of social distancing, masks as cases of COVID-19 spike

South Carolina’s number of COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing and the blame is being put on those who aren’t social distancing or wearing masks.

We didn’t have to look too far to see something that South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says should not be happening. Some people not practicing social distancing and mask-wearing depended on where you went.

“Doesn’t matter where I go, I’m wearing my mask,” Robin Suarez told FOX 46.

Suarez works in York County and lives in Mount Holly. He’s seen both ends of the spectrum when it comes to the closures in one area and the re-opening in another, and he says since South Carolina started their re-opening from COVID-19, people are not taking as many precautions.

“I do see more people being lax than they were a month ago,” Suarez said.

It’s enough to raise alarms with the Governor.

“It’s disappointing going to places and seeing people in crowds,” Gov. McMaster said.

In South Carolina, there are more than 15,000 cases of the coronavirus and nearly 600 deaths. York county is considered one of those hot spots, and despite those numbers, McMaster says he has no plans to shut the state down again. In fact, he says residents need to be smarter.

“We all have to practice social responsibility. Not becoming infected and not infecting others,” the Governor said.

State health officials say, despite the re-opening, it doesn’t give residents a pass to get back to normal.

“Today, I’m more concerned about COVID-19 than I ave ever been before,” state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

For some, they get it.

“Sometimes i think I’m going over the top with wearing the mask everywhere, but so be it,” Suarez said.

Suarez figures he’ll be wearing that mask in public at least through the summer.