Gov. Cooper’s Phase 2 extension meets mixed opinions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Five more weeks: That’s how long North Carolina is set to stay into phase two. The decision made by Governor Roy Cooper Wednesday has been met with criticism and support.

Gov. Cooper says the state is using the “dimmer switch” method to gradually open. He says he refuses to open now out of fear that cases will dramatically spike.

“North Carolina will remained paused in safer home phase two for five weeks,” Gov. Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper and top health officials say even though positive cases and hospitalizations are at stable level they could easily rise.

“With the hustle and bustle of opening schools, people will move around more and so will the virus. Other states that lifted the restrictions quickly have had to go backwards,” Gov. Cooper said.

By staying in phase two, bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and gyms will be forced to stay closed–industries that have been shut down for nearly four months.

Some community members say there should be no reason these businesses are still closed.

“It’s ridiculous. I think he should start letting–especially they gym–open up. They need to be healthy and health-conscious,” Annette Nicolini said.

Some businesses in Charlotte have taken matters into their own hands.

CMPD says they’ve visited 218 locations and have cited 11 fish arcades, cited and charged one ABC permitted establishment and spotted seven ABC violations.

Pins Mechanical Co. even opened back up after being asked to close Friday.

“You know they need to start living again, but everybody [has to] mask up to make this go to the next level. We have to,” Dachne Mitchell said.

The phase two extension is expected to last until Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.