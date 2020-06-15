Gov. Cooper still unsure if NC is ready for Phase 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Coronavirus cases are continuing to go in the wrong direction in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials say.

More than 45,000 people have now tested positive for the virus, with 1,000 new cases reported just on Monday. Nearly 800 people are fighting COVID-19 in the hospital, and sadly-there have been more than 1,100 deaths in the state.

As cases and hospitalizations rise, the Governor still won’t say yes or no to if phase three will start on time and even hinted at making masks mandatory across the state.

“We are looking at these numbers and we are concerned about them,” Cooper said during Monday’s news conference.

Next Friday, North Carolina is scheduled to start phase three, which includes less restrictions, expanded capacity at businesses and allowing larger gatherings.

Bars and gyms could also open under phase three, since they weren’t allowed under phase two.

Governor Cooper says he will make a decision on whether or not to move forward first thing next week, but he cautioned the phase could be modified.

MANDATORY MASKS? IT’S POSSIBLE, COOPER SAYS

“We believe that we can get a handle on this.”

The Governor says he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend about expanding testing.

Right now, statewide, there around about 15,000 to 20,000 tests per day.

In Mecklenburg County, there are about 2,000 tests per day. State leaders say they are aware people are being turned away from testing sites.

“We are reaching out to providers, to Urgent Care facilities, to remind them of DHHS expanded testing criteria.”

Expanded testing includes those who may have been exposed, but aren’t showing symptoms, anyone that works in high risk settings, such as healthcare and anyone who has been to a mass gathering recently, like a protest or rally.

Last Friday the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director, Gibbie Harris, said based on the numbers locally and statewide she didn’t believe the state could open under phase three.

