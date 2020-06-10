Gov. Cooper speaks on racial equity, state asks all law enforcement to review use of force policies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The entire state of North Carolina is now getting involved with police reform in some way.

Not only did Governor Roy Cooper speak today, but the public safety secretary sent a memo to all law enforcement asking them to review their use of force policies.

Governor Cooper reassured North Carolinians the state strives for racial equality, especially when it comes to use of force by police.

Monday night Charlotte City Council voted nine to two, banning CMPD from buying chemical agents to use for crowd control in the next fiscal year.

The decision comes less than a week since this video showed protesters on 4th Street in Uptown getting trapped by tear gas coming from multiple directions.

The Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police was quick to condemn defunding the use of chemical agents.

A statement from the FOP addressing recent violent protests read in part: “Without their use, this city would be on fire, and injuries would be much greater. As rocks and explosives are hurled at them, what measures do the police in charlotte now have to defend themselves and the preservation of life and property?”

Police Chief Kerr Putney had a similar view last week.

“Without the ability to disperse an angry crowd or violent crowd that is damaging property and assaulting people with chemical emissions, we are going to harken back to the 50s and 60s with the use of physical force,” Putney said.

We should note that what the council did Monday night doesn’t outlaw the use of chemical agents by CMPD.

When asked by City Council, Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings said he wasn’t sure how many chemical agents CMPD had left in their stockpile.