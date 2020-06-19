Gov. Cooper says state ‘examining’ face mask requirement

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Governor Roy Cooper made no decision Thursday on whether he’ll make masks mandatory for people out in public.

Next week the governor plans to roll out a plan on what’s next for North Carolina, and it involves famous faces wearing masks.

“You’re going to soon see public services announcements from hockey players and race car drivers and restaurant owners about how important it is for people to wear face coverings,” said Cooper.

North Carolina plans to bring in celebrities to talk about wearing masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but the governor is not yet requiring people to wear masks in public.

“You just can’t snap your finger and say, ‘Hey it’s a rule, everybody do it,’ it’s gotta be something that’s well thought through and something with the least intrusion that we can have on people.”

On Thursday, the state reported 857 hospitalizations, the highest number since the pandemic began.

The current order keeping gyms and bars closed and restaurants at 50% capacity is set to expire next Friday, June 26, but the governor hasn’t made an announcement on whether he’ll ease restrictions after that.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises, the governor says he’s looking at hospital capacity to make sure the state doesn’t have to reverse course.

“That’s not to say if our medical facilities, if they were overwhelmed, we would have to consider such a thing but we don’t want to go backward.”

North Carolina has also started COVID-19 testing for all state prison inmates, more than 31,000 offenders. On Thursday, prisoners at Albemarle Correctional institution were tested. The inmate testing will cost $3.3 million.