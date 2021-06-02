Gov. Cooper says more than $1M provided in rent, utility assistance in second round of state’s HOPE program

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Governor Roy Cooper says the state housing assistance program has opened up for a second time thanks to funding provided by the American Rescue Plan.

The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program (HOPE) Program provides rent and utility assistance to low-income renters that are experiencing financial hardship due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“We knew that tough times meant demand would exceed the funding we had available,” Cooper said Wednesday. “We saw a flood of applications come in very quickly. Ultimately, the program awarded more than $133 million in assistance to help more than 36,000 families statewide.”

Cooper says that two weeks ago, the state opened a second application period for the HOPE program using funding from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

In that time, more than 8,000 people have applied for financial assistance and Gov. Cooper says they expect more awards and checks to go out every day. Payments go directly to landlords and utility companies.

“I’m pleased to announce that checks are already on their way to landlords and utility companies to keep people in their homes with the lights on.”

Officials say that so far, 924 checks for a total of $1.1 million have already been mailed to help North Carolinians in need, just in the first two weeks.

“I strongly encourage landlords and utilities across our state to lend a hand to their communities and to participate in these programs so that we can keep people in their homes with their lights on,” Cooper said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

This second version of the state’s program is serving low-income renters in 88 North Carolina counties. State officials say 12 larger counties and five tribal governments received money directly from the federal government to operate their own programs.

“The need for rental and utility assistance remains. I am real proud that North Carolina is taking steps to support families who need it as we emerge from this pandemic.”

You can call 888-9ASK-HOPE or visit http://hope.nc.gov to apply. Previous applicants who received help can re-apply if they still need assistance.