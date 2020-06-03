Gov. Cooper: RNC ‘very unlikely’ to take place at ‘full capacity’

CHARLOTTE – The Republican National Convention is “very unlikely” to take place in Charlotte if organizers insist on packing the Spectrum Center, Governor Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

“We’ve continued to say, ‘We want to talk with you about a scaled-down convention,’” said Cooper. “But we cannot guarantee you that at the end of August you can have a full arena. I hope they’ll continue to talk with us about a scaled-down convention.”

In a letter to the Republican National Committee Tuesday – a day before the GOP deadline to make a decision – Cooper said it is “very unlikely” that the state will allow anything other than a scaled-down convention to take place.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel previously acknowledged that would be the case.

Last week, President Trump threatened to pull the RNC out of Charlotte unless the Spectrum Center could be at “full capacity.” In his letter, Cooper said the RNC’s demands “changed.” He said GOP officials insisted 19,000 delegates, staff, volunteers, elected officials and guests be allowed to pack the stadium. The RNC also wanted assurances that hotels, restaurants and bars can be “at capacity.”

Cooper said he cannot make that promise.

“The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity,” Cooper wrote.

The governor noted Charlotte, and the state, are still under states of emergency.

“Neither public health officials nor I will risk the health and safety of North Carolinians by providing the guarantee you seek,” the governor added.

Republicans were quick to respond. The North Carolina Republican Party called Cooper a “hypocrite” for greeting protesters Monday with his face mask pulled down. State GOP officials also questioned why the state is allowing large-scale protests – like one in Charlotte Tuesday with at least a thousand people – while cracking down on convention requirements.

“Everyday it is becoming clearer that Roy Cooper is putting politics ahead of results,” said NCGOP spokesman Tim Wiggington in a statement. “We deserve to know why Cooper gives free reign to crowds gathered to riot, but refuses to let citizens peacefully and safely renominate the President.”

Earlier in the day, Republican members of Congress gave Cooper 24 hours to make a decision, arguing the city will lose millions of dollars if the RNC can’t go forward as planned. Ninth District Rep. Dan Bishop called the RNC a “recovery opportunity.”

“We have an incredible opportunity from the RNC to come back from one of the worst economic crisis we’ve ever had,” added Rep. Ted Budd (R-North Carolina).

Lawmakers sidestepped FOX 46’s questions on whether they would still hold a convention in Charlotte with a reduced capacity.

“One word to describe the situation here in Charlotte if we lose this convention,” said Rep. Ralph Norman (R-South Carolina). “Sad.”

Asked if Wednesday’s deadline could be pushed back, given the current climate, RNC Co-Chair Glenn McCall says they are “very sensitive to George Floyd” but can’t “wait forever” for guidelines from the governor.

As the standoff continues, Georgia and Florida have offered to host the convention. Republican officials are “considering” alternate sites including Nashville, Orlando, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, and Georgia, according to a Politico report. Party officials are “expected” to make a trip to Nashville this week, the report said.

“I could see it might be easier, politically, to move it in some ways,” said Bishop, who said he wants to keep the convention in Charlotte as a means to provide jobs and an economic jolt. “There is an opportunity here for people who need it.”