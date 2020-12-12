Gov. Cooper orders lowering of flags to half-staff in honor of fallen Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper Friday ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Saturday, Dec. 12, until sunset on Monday, Dec. 14, in honor of Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon who died in the line of duty Friday morning.

Officer Herndon served on the Mount Holly Police Department, located in Gaston County, North Carolina, for less than two years.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

“Our prayers are with family and friends of Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon who was killed in the line of duty this morning protecting the community he loved. I spoke with Tyler’s parents and Chief Roper to offer our support and deepest condolences.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for this duration of time.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

