Gov. Cooper getting COVID-19 test, urges protesters to do the same

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials are recommending people get tested for COVID-19 if they’ve been to protests, but one Charlotte doctor says you might want to wait several days.

“We’ve had people come the day after they participated in a protest, they want to get tested, that’s really not useful, the day after you’re exposed to an infectious disease, nobody’s going to test positive,” said Dr. Katie Passaretti, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Atrium Health.

Dr. Passaretti says if you’ve been to a protest or large gathering, it’s better to wait five to seven days before you consider testing for COVID-19, unless you have symptoms before that.

Governor Cooper says he’s getting tested Tuesday because he briefly went out and greeted protesters last week.

The governor is recommending other protesters do the same as the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in North Carolina increases.

Dr. Passaretti says she isn’t aware of any local COVID-19 spread directly attributed to protests but that it’s still early.

“It’s also very complicated. This is all happening around Memorial Day, relaxation of stay-at-home orders, so it’s going to be muddy. I think if we see an impact, it’s probably going to be over the next week or two.”

Dr. Passaretti says Atrium does have enough hospital beds right now and for the current trend and surge of coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County and the surrounding area.