Gov. Cooper explains plans going forward with phase 2 of reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Many gym owners thought they’d be able to open tomorrow, but the latest executive order will put that off another five weeks. Gov. Cooper says data went into the decision, but even as the state takes the next step in reopening, some are still questioning if it’s too soon.

As restaurants get set to reopen at 50 percent capacity Friday, other businesses like bars and gyms will stay closed. Governor Roy Cooper says an increase in positive COVID-19 tests influenced that decision.

“Because the numbers don’t look as good as we want them to look, we didn’t do everything we had anticipated in phase two, and I think some of those are more high-risk,” Gov. Cooper said.

Some of those businesses that are not allowed to reopen are worried, considering that phase two is expected to last until at least June 26.

“We’d like to see this period go for five weeks, but, I will tell you this, we’re driven by the data and we’re driven by the science,” Cooper said.

With some business owners already defying the order and others planning to do the same, some Sheriff’s say they won’t enforce parts of the executive order. Gov. Cooper says he’s hoping everyone across the state will comply with the order.

“I think the vast majority of people and the vast majority of law enforcement officers doing their constitutional duty are stepping forth, and I just hope that people can pull together and do the right thing,” Cooper said.

As businesses remain closed, more and more people are relying on unemployment, but some are still having trouble getting approved and getting their checks with long wait times and slow responses.

“More people are being added to the call center. More employees are being added to the department. More training is occurring. We’re all pushing forward. I’m pushing this department to do better. What’s happened so far is unacceptable for those people who are hanging by a thread,” Cooper said.

There have also been mixed messages about if the RNC will happen as planned here in Charlotte. At this time, Gov. Cooper says it’s still “too soon” to decide about how that can happen, but he said he’s talking to people organizing sporting events and concerts too about how they could hold events and would put all of those in the same category.