Gov. Cooper expected to make announcement on when schools will reopen Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents and teachers are still on edge, waiting to find out when schools will open again. Governor Roy Cooper is expected to make a decision this week on whether students will return to class in the fall.

Over at River Oaks Academy in northwest Charlotte, school leaders are getting prepared whether students return in August or not.

The project on their playground didn’t start out as a way to fight the pandemic. It was more about giving kids more play areas on the asphalt, but community leaders quickly figured out they could do both.

“You tell a child one times one, they stand on the square where one meets one and its one.”

If students return to school this fall, they’ll have a new play area, which gives them more activities and allows them to stay more than six feet apart to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“We didn’t plan this as part of a social distancing project but it gives them ways to all stay outside together and still have separate stations.”

The Charlotte Fire Department partnered with safe kids to paint more than half a dozen new play areas at the school on Mount-Holly Huntersville Road.

The kids can play games such as snakes and ladders and four square. They can even practice naming states and capitals.

“Some of these schools they’ll have ten third grade classes, they can’t send them all to one place at one time to have different options and let them get outside and interact in some way, is great.”

So, will your child go back to class in the fall?

Governor Cooper is expected to make a recommendation on Wednesday.

There are different options on the table: Plan A includes minimal social distancing, all students on campus at same time. Plan B is moderate social distancing, could include alternating or half days at school with some remote learning, and plan C is all remote learning.

“Whenever the kids at river oaks go back, they can play, learn and social distance all at once.”

“It’s something several hundred kids are going to benefit from in one fell swoop.”

River Oaks got a grant from Safe Kids to do the project. If your child’s school is interested and can supply the paint and volunteers, Safe Kids says they can partner with you and use their stencils. They are also hoping to get donations to do even more play area projects like this one.

