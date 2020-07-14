Will schools reopen? Gov. Cooper expected to make announcement Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Governor Roy Cooper is expected to give an update on schools reopening across the state Tuesday.

Parents, teachers and students have been anxiously awaiting the decision from the Governor, who has said he would not make any announcements until thoroughly discussing with state health officials.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools has said that they are ready to go with whatever Gov. Cooper decides to do, but parents say the waiting game has them worried as the date for school starting back gets closer.

Right now, there are three options on the table for the governor to consider. One would allow students back in class, with social distancing. Another would cut class sizes in half with the other half remote learning. The final option would be to continue remote learning, but there’s questions right now on how this will all work.

The governor says details are being worked out on whether face coverings will be in school and what could or couldn’t be done, but one thing that won’t will be COVID testing.

