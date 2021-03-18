Google announces $500M investment, expanding data center in South Carolina

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Google announced a $500 million investment in South Carolina on Thursday as it plans to expand a data center in Berkeley County.

The internet giant has operated a data center in the Lowcountry for more than 10 years, with support for area school districts during that time.

Recently, Google supported virtual learning efforts during the pandemic with computer donations and the expansion of its ‘Rolling Study Halls’ and ‘Rolling Hot Spots’ to assist digital connectivity and learning for students within the Berkeley County School District.

Additionally, Google plans to invest more than $7 billion nationally, and create at least 10,000 new full-time jobs this year.

“I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet. “Google wants to be a part of that recovery. That’s why we plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year.”

Locally, Google has provided more than 800 jobs in a variety of full-time and external supplier roles.