Girlfriend justified in fatal shooting of boyfriend: Charlotte Police

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Police have reclassified a deadly shooting from two months ago as a justifiable homicide, officers said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots near 2800 Willow Street in West Charlotte around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16.

Edward Moses, 75, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed there was a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend and the girlfriend was taken to CMPD headquarters to be questioned.

The District Attorney’s Office in conjunction with CMPD’s Homicide Unit made the joint decision not to bring forward any charges.