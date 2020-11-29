Girl shot after occupants of one car shoot into another vehicle in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A little girl was wounded when shots were fired into a moving car from another vehicle traveling in Durham Friday afternoon, police say.

The incident was reported before 4 p.m. in the area of U.S. 15/501 near West Cornwallis Road, according to Durham police.

The shooting took place between two moving cars and a little girl in one of the cars was hit by gunfire, police said.

The girl suffered a wound that is not believed to be life-threatening, police said. No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator K. Foley at (919) 475-3553.

