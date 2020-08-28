Girl, 2, with Down syndrome stars in fashion campaign

This cute kiddo was ready for her close-up. A toddler with Down syndrome is the new star of a fashion campaign after being discovered by a children’s clothing brand on Instagram.
Eleanor Manton, 2, modeled for JoJo Maman Bébé’s autumn/winter 2020 catalog after scouts found the youngster’s photos online and knew she’d be picture-perfect for the ads, The Sun reports.
Manton’s mom, Helen, said she was “jumping for joy” when the retailer emailed her about the opportunity.
“When I saw those campaign images I don’t think the phrase ‘bursting with pride’ cuts it,” Helen explained. “Just seeing her little beaming face, she’s just a ray of light, was incredible, it makes me really, really proud.”
