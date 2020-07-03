Giant American flag draped over Gatlinburg SkyBridge

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gatlinburg SkyBridge wanted to celebrate the Fourth of July a little early this year with a massive American flag display for all to see.

A 60-foot long American flag was draped over the bridge Thursday night. The flag will stay there until July 5 for the holiday weekend, organizers said.

“Expect to see the flag hanging from the SkyBridge through the 5th of July as we celebrate this great country of ours,” the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park said.

Photo: Gatlingburg SkyLift Park

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is the country’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge.

It took approximately eight volunteers to drape the American flag over the SkyBridge. The flag sits 150-feet above the ground, according to a news release.

For details on visiting the Gatlinburg SkyBridge and holiday festivities, please click here.