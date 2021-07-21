Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates NBA title with Chick-fil-A run, photo ops with fans

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Milwaukee won 120-100. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(FOX NEWS) – Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his first NBA championship on Wednesday riding around the city and taking the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Chick-fil-A.

Antetokounmpo was on Instagram Live and celebrated his 50-point game to close out the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night with 50 chicken nuggets and a beverage of course.

“Large drink, no ice with half-Sprite-half-lemonade,” he asked.

Additionally, Antetokounmpo took pictures with fans who had popped by his vehicle to congratulate and celebrate with him. The Bucks star even let one fan touch the trophy and the guy was over the moon.

