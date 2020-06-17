Getting the Bad Guys: Tips wanted following escalating violence in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is getting results by getting the bad guys.

Police are worried about the escalating violence in north Charlotte.

According to detectives, at the Tanglewood Apartment complex on Dalecrest Drive, there have been two shootings this week with bullets flying into occupied buildings and busting out windows. There have also been four aggravated assault calls involving guns in the past six months.

“There are a lot of kids in this apartment complex, a lot of seniors, that live over here, we hope to get these suspects off the street before they end up killing somebody that’s innocent.”

If you have any information that can help, please call Crime Stoppers 704.334.1600. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest and you can remain anonymous. You can send your tip in by phone on the P3 Tips App.