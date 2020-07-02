Getting the Bad Guys: Thieves steal $30,000 from Charlotte business owner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A small business owner in Charlotte has been hit by thieves not once but twice. Stolen were about $30,000 dollars in tools for his construction company.

“I rely on the tools to get the job done. I mean I had a whole day where we didn’t have any tools and couldn’t get out work done because all of our tools were stolen,” says Jason Arena, co-owner of A & H Excavating and Grading.

Surveillance video shows three people stealing tools from a storage unit at a construction site on Hwy 115 in Huntersville. Then another thief was caught on camera ripping off about $10,000 in tools from a storage trailer in Matthews.

“I’m not rich by any means, this really sets us back,” says Arena.

Call Crime Stoppers if you can Identify any of the suspects in the video 704-334-1600.

