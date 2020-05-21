GETTING RESULTS: New website serves as directory for COVID-19 patients needing plasma

You can get results for someone in desperate need of a convalescent plasma donation right in your own neighborhood. A new website was born during the COVID-19 pandemic that is a directory of sorts for those needing lifesaving plasma donations.



“We celebrate the sacrifice and gift of life that these donors are making across the country,” said founder of PlasmaForLives.COM, James Crocker.

Plasma For Lives formed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Founder James Crocker drove from South Florida to Orlando in April to donate his plasma. His donation helped a complete stranger on life support from COVID-19 make a full recovery.

“People should understand that these are life and death situations and if you have the antibodies you can make that lifesaving gift,” said Crocker.

There are a few rules to make a convalescent plasma donation. You must be a coronavirus survivor, be 14 days free of the virus, recently tested negative and have a compatible blood type with someone in need.

On the website people from across the country can share their stories of donating plasma, needing plasma, or wanting to find a location to donate.

“We believe bringing a human side to the need, showing pictures of family and telling the story of the critically ill patient can be powerful emotionally,” said Crocker.

Crocker says the amount of critically ill patients has slowed but new stories are still posted weekly.