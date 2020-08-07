Getting Results: FOX 46 helps Catawba County man get much needed unemployment benefits

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Catawba County man says he has been out of work for months and had been struggling to receive unemployment benefits.

He reached out to FOX 46 in hopes of getting answers and those much needed payments.

“It [hasn’t] done [anything] but cripple me and cripple me. You know, I’m late on my power bill. I’m late on my water bill,” Scotty Harvell, Jr. said.

Harvell has been out of work since May. His employer said business was down due to COVID-19, and they had to let him go. Harvell lives with his girlfriend, who has been carrying the financial burden for both of them.

“Luckily, my girlfriend’s working, but it’s real hard. It’s been real hard, you know because I was the main breadwinner.”

Harvell says within days of being laid off he filed for unemployment. He received a letter on June 9 stating he qualified for benefits.

“It says on my determination, it says allow, there’s no appeal. On my it says where issues delaying payment, there’s nothing on there like that.”

He’s been waiting on those benefits ever since.

“I mean, I needed some money along the way and now I’m trying to go back to work and I [don’t have] a dollar in my pocket, not even for gas, not for food, not for nothing.”

He says he has been calling the North Carolina Division of Employment Security almost daily trying to get answers.

“I call them and I ask them, I say what’s going on with it you know. Everything’s approved, there’s nothing wrong with it and they can’t really seem to find the answer.”

Harvell says agents told him there was an error on his claim, but they could not explain why or fix it. He says he saw that FOX 46 helped a woman get her benefits and decided to reach out himself.

“I [saw] that story for that girl and it seemed like the way that she felt is the way that I feel, like if I don’t reach out to somebody and tell somebody about it, like they’re not going to do anything.”

FOX 46 sent an email to the North Carolina Division of Employment Security, detailing Harvell’s case. DES promptly responded. About an hour later, Harvell says an agent reached out to say the issue had been fixed and he would see payments in 24-48 hours.

“It’s really, really going to help me get back on track to where I was before.”

He says he’s grateful to Fox 46 for getting results.

“FOX 46…I’m a fan for life. A fan for life for real and I appreciate it. I appreciate everything,” Harvell said.