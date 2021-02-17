Getting bread before wintry weather? Nearly 3 in 4 North Carolinians are doing the same; poll reveals NC’s panic purchases

HIGH POINT, N.C. — When you hear a storm’s a-brewing, what’s the first thing you get?

For almost three out of four North Carolinians, that’s bread.

High Point University released a poll that shows North Carolina’s favorite panic buys before winter weather.

The poll found that 72% of North Carolinians make sure to buy bread before winter snowstorms.

Water came up second on the list with 69% making sure they’re able to stay hydrated.

If you wouldn’t want to be caught without toilet paper, you’re among 65% of respondents.

You may not be able to drive anywhere, but 64% fill up their tanks just in case.

Eggs came in at 62%, milk at 61% and fruit at 51%.

If you need a few brews to get you through, you’re actually in the minority. Only 32% of North Carolinians buy beer or other alcoholic beverages before a snowstorm.

“Even if North Carolina is not getting the worst of this winter weather, there are a lot of folks stocking up just in case,” said Dr. Martin Kifer, director of the HPU Poll. “This polling shows us a bit about how North Carolinians may be planning for possible snow and ice.”

Yes No (Don’t know) Bread 72% 25% 4% Water 69% 29% 2% Toilet Paper 65% 31% 3% Extra gasoline for your car 64% 31% 5% Eggs 62% 34% 4% Milk 61% 35% 4% Fruit 51% 44% 5% Beer or other alcoholic beverages 32% 64% 4%

This High Point University poll was conducted via telephone and online interviews from Jan. 22 through Feb. 4. The university says 917 adults responded either online or by phone.