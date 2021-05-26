Getaway driver with ankle monitor leads CMPD to armed robber’s front door

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A suspected armed robber is behind bars after investigators say his alleged getaway driver led police right to his front door.

Travis Chisolm and Terrence White were arrested by CMPD in February, charged with armed robberies on back-to-back days.

But a new FBI affidavit shows how police were able to capture the suspects so quickly.

White, according to the FBI, was wearing his electronic ankle monitor during both robberies. He was arrested the next day.

“You would be surprised how many times (police) will check and find people are in the vicinity of the crimes,” said Walter Bowers, a former CMPD officer and current attorney.

Bowers says these kinds of arrests happen “all the time.”

On February 9, a man walked into a Dollar General on Frank Vance Road wearing a “unique multi-color jacket, a dark-colored cap, and purple latex gloves.”

The suspect pointed the gun at an employee and walked out with $160 in cash and three packs of cigarettes.

The next day, a gunman wearing the same unique coat robbed a Jersey Mike’s, according to investigators.

But it’s not what the armed robber was wearing, but his suspected getaway driver.

CMPD quickly checked electronic monitoring data and found White was within feet of both robbery scenes.

“Some of these individuals are not always using their best judgement,” Bowers said.

“And it’s evident when you commit a crime wearing an electronic monitor on you.”

White was arrested the next day.

After investigators searched his phone they found a video sent by a man saying “we getting money or what?”

That man, according to investigators, was Chisolm.

Chisolm, who is now facing federal charges for the robberies, has admitted to his role, according to the affidavit.