Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

If you are looking to make some extra bling this holiday season, well listen up, because you could get paid $2,500 to watch holiday movies!

Reviews.org is hiring a “Chief Holiday Cheermeister” (CHC) to watch 25-holiday movies in just 25 days.

You have until December 4, 2020 to apply to be a CHC and the winner will be announced on YouTube on December 7, 2020. Below are the details on how to apply:

What

We’re hiring a holiday cheermeister to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. We’ll let you pick the movies, and you can even count Die Hard. (It’s a job so easy, even Buddy the elf could do it!)

Who

If you’re the type of person who watches holiday movies in mid-July, breaks out the tinsel on November 1, and thinks unlimited hot cocoa breaks are the ultimate work perk, we want to hire you! Applicants must be 18 and eligible to work in the U.S.

Where

Access the job application here: CLICK HERE!

When

Applications are open now until 11:59 p.m. MST on December 4, 2020. We’ll be announcing our chosen cheermeister during a live stream on our YouTube channel on December 7.

