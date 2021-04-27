Georgia park with giant Confederate carving proposes changes

FILE- In this Oct. 5, 2020 file photo, a massive mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is shown, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that has centuries-old ties to the Ku Klux Klan and contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American, Rev. Abraham Mosley. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — A mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders is proposing changes to address criticism of its Old South legacy.

Under the proposals, Stone Mountain park would publicly acknowledge that it was once a gathering spot for the Ku Klux Klan, relocate Confederate flags on the grounds and remove the carving from its park logo.

Park CEO Bill Stephens presented the proposals to the park’s board on Monday.

The board did not immediately vote on any of them.

The proposals come amid a national reckoning on race that brought down dozens of Confederate monuments in a span of weeks last year.