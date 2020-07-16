Georgia man facing stolen weapon, drug charges after stopped on I-77 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Georgia man is facing multiple felony weapon and drug charges after he was pulled over on Interstate-77 in Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 14 on I-77 northbound at the 63 mile marker.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assigned to the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team conducted a traffic stop on a New Mexico registered 2020 Toyota Camry.

After speaking with the driver, identified as Clifford Nathaniel Willis III, deputies had a K-9 perform a check of the car. The K-9 gave a positive indication to the odor of a controlled substance.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies located three grams of marijuana along with a Glock Model 19, 9-millimeter handgun loaded with a 15 round magazine.

A criminal data system inquiry on the serial number of the pistol indicated the gun was entered as stolen from the State of Georgia, the sheriff’s office said.

Willis has been charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a concealed weapon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

He is currently being held on a $40,000 secured bond in Iredell County.