Generous donation allows Tega Cay restaurant to pay it forward

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Neighbors in Tega Cay are getting results for each other, using their big hearts to try to turn a negative situation into something positive.

“What I did was went and started a $400 tab at the Tega Cay Deli. Come get what you want, breakfast lunch, whatever,” Rebecca Richardson said.

She’s a different kind of hero, fighting COVID-19. Richardson took a Facebook Live from the restaurant Saturday, inviting people to come to the Deli for a meal on her.

“What I did was opened a tab for $300 and the Tega Cay Deli matched that, so anyone who mentioned my name could have lunch on us just to support local business and bring some smiles, bring some joy to our neighbors and hopefully break up the monotony of our daily lives,”

Richardson is hoping to pay it forward and make a big difference during a rough time.

“I think the community is bonding in creative and helpful ways and I just think that one of the ways we can do that is spread positivity and support for each other,” Richardson said.

So she picked one of her favorite places to spread the love and get results for her neighbors in need.

“We love coming into the Tega Cay Deli and love it’s a local business and love the food obviously.”

After Richardson opened up the tab, she was met by some firefighters wanting her to know her kind gesture didn’t go unnoticed.

“It’s just been such a strange time that’s a really nice gesture what you did thank you so much we are all fireman and we heard you did that that’s awesome,” one of the firefighters said.

Her gift of kindness is one that keeps on giving.

“The cool thing that happened is someone came up anonymously and added to it and one of my friends locally did the same in Waxhaw,” said Richardson.

And the kindness just keeps on giving. Greek Grill, right next door to the Tega Cay Deli, got a call from someone wanting to do the same thing, making an anonymous donation. The restaurant decided to use the money in a different way, delivering boxes of food to a retirement home.

