Gastonia women lose nearly $2,000 in rental scam

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two women who used to be homeless were finally able to buy a car and put down money for rent, but they believe they fell victim to a rental scam, and now instead of celebrating finally having a roof over their head, they’re sleeping in their car in a Walmart parking lot.

“We were just like so happy. It was like, finally! Finally, it’s done. We have everything we need now,” Karen Garrison said.

After spending a year homeless on the street in a tent, Karen and her partner Shirley saved up enough cash to buy a car and rent a house.

They found a posting for this one on South Dalton Street in Gastonia, and reached out to who they thought was the owner.

“’I’m so scared of these scams. I just really want to know that this will be our place once I send the money,’” Garrison said as she showed FOX 46 her text messages.

After some reassurance and a self-guided tour of the house, they decided to go forward.

“We were so anxious and so happy, we couldn’t believe we actually got the keys and we were like, ‘yeah, let’s just do it before someone else gets it.’”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The women sent someone named Devin almost $2,000 through CashApp, signed the lease and moved in. They decorated the house and took pictures. They felt like they finally made it.

“I sent pictures to our kids and they were so proud. They were so happy,” Garrison said.

“Just to find out two days later that we were scammed out of all this money,” Shirley Scott said.

Three days later when they called the number on the listing for a maintenance request, they got bad news.

“They guaranteed it was not them and sent us an email that we needed to vacate the premises immediately or the sheriff would be called,” said Garrison.

Since then, for two weeks, they’ve been sleeping in their car. Their stuff is in a storage unit they can’t afford And back at the house, the owner posted this letter warning people about scams.

“Two weeks ago, we were in there. We had a house. We were off the street.”

Karen and Shirley, who have been down on their luck before, are just hoping to catch a break.

“I don’t want to be sleeping in my car. I’m 40-something years old, educated, I’m a hard worker. I shouldn’t be sleeping in my car,”

FOX 46 reached out to the company that posted the letter on the door of the house. We are waiting to hear back.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE