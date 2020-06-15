Gastonia student graduates with 13 years of perfect attendance

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For the last 13 years, when the school bell would ring Taylor Neely was always in her seat. Every single day.

“I did achieve 13 years of perfect attendance,” Taylor Neely said while smiling.

She is 100 percent positive and so are school leaders with Gaston County Schools. Neely is the only student in the entire district in the class of 2020 to achieve the accomplishment.

Neely did not start school with the intention but the perfect attendance certificates just started to add up over the years.

“My husband and I are both proud. It took a lot and there were days that she didn’t want to go and we all have those days but she pushed through it,” said Kristina Neely, Taylor’s mom.

The student-athlete never really got sick. The one year she did it happened during Christmas break. One year the family left Spring Break early to drive back to Gastonia for a make up snow day.

“It wasn’t really easy especially on the senior skip days. I still had to go,” said Neely. She knew she had come too far to blow this achievement on a senior skip day. So she was the only senior at school.

Kristina Neely says teaching her daughter this valuable lesson was important and it’s not always spelled out in textbooks or on a standardized test.

“I hope it teaches her a good work ethic. If someone is counting on you to be there then be there. She’s never called out of work in two years so I think it’s working,” said Neely about her daughter.

The accomplishment gives this 18-year-old a sense of determination. “It makes me want to be dedicated to something more because I’m always there for practice and for work on the weekends verse not showing up,” said Taylor.

The pandemic forced Neely and her classmates to physically say goodbye to school sooner than they had hoped. For other students thinking about skipping Neely has this advice.

“Just go to school. You’re going to miss the memories one day,” said Neely.

Neely plans to attend North Carolina A&T State University in the fall to study sports science. If you were wondering, she plans on going to all of her classes.

