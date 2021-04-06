Police searching for answers after 62-year-old Gastonia man shot, killed at home

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Gastonia are searching for answers after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed at a home over the weekend.

Detectives say around 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 28, multiple shots were fired into the residence at 3601 S. New Hope Road.

One round went through a window and hit the victim, Earl Glenn, who died from his injuries at the scene.

This case is under investigation and any witness or anyone with information is asked to call Detective D.L. Dover at 704-866-6871 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

A reward may be offered with any information leading to an arrest.