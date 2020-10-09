Gastonia police searching for 3 suspects in connection to shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Gastonia are searching for three suspects in connection to a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Police say at 11:54 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8. officers were called to 3637 S. New Hope Road where a man had been shot.

The victim, 38-year-old John Randall Bryant Jr., was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was reported to be in critical condition.

Police say the shooting was the result of an altercation with an unknown white male in a white Honda Accord.

Police are looking for information on two white males and one white female in connection with the investigation and a blue-gray SUV pictured with lights on was also connected.

Anyone with information to help solve the case can call Gastonia Police at 704-866-6702.

