GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Gastonia are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Thursday.

Police were called to 1019 West Tenth Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday to check a vehicle that was down an embankment. They found Francia Magally Martinez, 41, dead at the scene.

Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and no further information can be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C.D. Huffstetler at (704) 842-5192.