GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Gastonia are searching for a missing man who has autism.

Detectives say Tyerese Clayton Craig, 28, was last seen leaving an appointment at Kintegra Family Medicine at 111 E. Third Ave. in Gastonia around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Craig is described as 5’8” tall, weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and had a black book bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 704-866-3300.