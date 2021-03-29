Gastonia man sentenced to 12 years in prison for child pornography

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Gastonia man has been sentenced for his possession of child pornography.

Joseph Soldano, 44, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday. Soldano will also have to serve a lifetime of supervised release, to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison, and to pay $22,000 in special assessment fees and $3,000 as restitution.

According to law enforcement, in April 2019, Soldano was identified as the man using a Kik instant messaging application to communicate with another individual about the sexual

abuse of minors, and to receive images containing visual depictions of minors engaging in

sexually explicit conduct.

Police followed up on the lead and went to Saldono’s home. There, they seized a cell phone that contained multiple images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers and infants.

On August 18, 2020, Soldano pleaded guilty to possession of material containing child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor.

Soldano was required to register as a sex offender based on his 2001 conviction of second-degree sexual abuse involving an 8-year-old girl in New York.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was involved in the investigation along with the Gaston County Police Department.