Gastonia food pantry serves thousands during pandemic

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Each Thursday morning before the sun rises hundreds of cars line up around the Mount Zion Restoration Church in Gastonia.

“We’re here giving hope and providing necessities during the pandemic,” said Senior Pastor Rodney Freeman. Freeman leads the congregation, which operates Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry.

The church shifted from serving 300 people a week to more than 3,800 when the pandemic started.

“Think about it. You sit in your car all night so you can get food. People have it in their minds and they don’t want to miss out,” Freeman explained.

In some ways, Freeman says, it is a blessing that services are still virtual. People are not in the pews on Sundays, which allows the church to use the space as storage. Volunteers pick up donations throughout the week from Food Lion and about 95 percent of the food comes from Second Harvest Food Bank.

“Nowadays poverty looks so different. People had careers and you see people from different walks of life here,” said Freeman.

For Dianne Fredell, the pantry is a life line. At 64, she lives on a fixed income and that only goes so far these days.

“The time it takes to go through the line is worth it. It’s nothing compared to the money you don’t have to spend especially when you have other bills due,” said Fredell. She waited in line to pick up food for several other families who aren’t able to make the trip.

“I thought it was embarrassing but it’s not and the people who pass it out are so friendly,” Fredell added.

The pantry wouldn’t be possible without volunteers like Cathy Young.

“They come to get their food filled, but really they come to get their hearts full,” Young said. Over the past few months she’s developed friendships with regulars. One woman, Young says, lives alone so the only interaction she has with other people is through the pantry pick-up line.

“They appreciate that little human contact,” Young said, who is a member of another Gastonia church.

Freeman sees the pantry as a way to bring Gastonia together.

“In our country at a time where there is so much racial tension it’s good to see black and white, Episcopalians, non-denomination, Pentecostal all working together. That’s the biggest blessing is to get the community to work on this and not so much the church,” Freeman explained.

Around the holidays, these boxes of food are making spirits bright.

“That way we don’t have to worry about Christmas because we’ve got food we are going to cook,” explained Fredell.

While it may look like a lot of food, they run out every week.

Freeman says the church is looking for warehouse space to continue operations as long as there is a need in the community.

