Gastonia farmer’s market turns into COVID vaccination site

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With groups one and two now eligible for the vaccine in North Carolina, there is of course in increased demand for vaccination sites.

To help speed up vaccinations, one farmer’s market in Gastonia will be putting away their fresh produce to make way for medical tents.

Gaston County has had thousands of people register for the vaccination. FOX 46 spoke with people in line on Friday who said for them, it was a life or death decision.

“I was debating. I was scared to and I was scared not to. I’ve got a heart condition and if I get it as old as I am, I may not survive,” Nancy Price said.

The county has also added vaccination days on Wednesdays because of the response. You can only be vaccinated by appointment only so that the flow is smooth here on Fridays.

Residents of Gaston County can sign up for the vaccine online. Click here to reserve your spot.