Gaston vs. Governor: Despite extended state-at-home order Gaston County leaders push to open some businesses up

On Wednesday, Gaston County officials sent a statement to FOX 46 stating they understand the state superseded them, but they support businesses getting back to work.

“The citizens of Gaston County cannot continue to wait on the government we have people that filed for unemployment on day one and still can’t get it,” it read in part.

Business owners who spoke with FOX 46 say they appreciate the effort to move forward, but some say they’re still following the state’s orders.

Whether you’re serving beer or selling books Gaston County commissioners have voted to slowly re-open despite the Governor’s Executive order.

Under the new order businesses can open as long as they meet the following requirements

Customers can social distance the business has strict sanitation standards and is practicing proper hygiene.

“We have a plexiglass shield. We’re going to rework the store for directional flow and signage to show that we want people to respect our environment,”

Jeff Lee, owner of the Vintage Nest says for him re-opening isn’t just about money.

“There’s two sides to this. One is the financial side and the other is the community responsibility side. And it’s my responsibility to make sure when people come in they feel as safe as possible because I am inviting them into my shop,” Lee said.

And while some business owners are moving along with the county’s plan others say they’re sticking with the state.

“I appreciate what the county commission is trying to accomplish. Our industry has been devastated by the stay at home order and that’s a shame. It’s important to us that we take care of our staff and customers. Our plan is to continue to do what we have been doing in accordance with the state,” John Bailey said.

While state and county health officials want to get people back to work, they’re still requiring social distancing efforts and proper hygiene.

“There’s two sides to this one is the financial side and the other is the community responsibility side and it’s my responsibility to make sure when people come in they feel as safe as possible because I am inviting them into my shop,” Lee said

This order also allows elective surgeries to resumes. Gyms can reopen and large venues can operate under strict protocols.